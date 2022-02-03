Family says Agra man beaten to death, but police claims heart attack

In yet another case of alleged custodial death, a 36-year-old auto driver was reportedly beaten to death by police in Agra.



Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said: "A police team was on routine patrolling in the Sanjay place market, when it found a few men gambling. One of them, Bhagwan Das Rathore, fell unconscious while trying to flee. He was sent to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The autopsy report has not ascertained the cause of death."



Doctors have preserved the viscera samples for further examination.