Fan Gyan aplenty on Whatsapp after India rout -- few funny, some nasty; all making a painful point

On a more serious note, an ardent follower of the game, Jiten Verma, provided a non-professional yet astute analysis for India's woes:



"If you carefully analyze the games, Indian Team (has been giving) a pretty average performance, not counting bilateral series. We got knocked out at league stage in last WC, same in Asia Cup, and this time the only convincing wins came against Zim and Ned, lost to SA and Eng and barely got over the line against Pak and Bang with lucky help of some marginal umpiring calls in both games.



"In ODI WC we will probably do much better next year but our T20 team will require a major overhaul to play a more attacking and fearless brand of game. Let's see if anything actually happens," wrote Verma.



The legendary Sunil Gavaskar apparently had similar thoughts on Thursday when he said the T20 team sorely needs a makeover and expected that a few of them won't play the shortest format anymore.