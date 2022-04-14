Fans upset as Kajal Aggarwal absent in 'Acharya' trailer

Fans of Kajal, who expected to see her in the trailer, were disappointed by her absence. "In a 2.33-minute trailer, the makers didn't care to show at least a glimpse of Kajal's role, which isn't fair," one of her fans wrote.



"Is Kajal's role in the movie cut?" asked another Twitter user. "Perhaps her role isn't introduced to keep the suspense going?" asks one commenter.



Not only that, but Kajal Aggarwal, who has been very active on social media recently, chose not to share the 'Acharya' trailer.