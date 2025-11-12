Faridabad Police refutes reports of Delhi blast car being parked at Al-Falah Univ

Faridabad Police on Wednesday issued an official clarification denying media reports — including those by major news channels NDTV and Aaj Tak — that the Hyundai i20 involved in the Red Fort car bomb blast in Delhi had been parked for over 10 days at Al-Falah University in Faridabad before the explosion.

In a statement in Hindi on social media, the police said: “Some media channels and social media platforms are reporting that the suspicious i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort had been at Al-Falah University, Dhauj, for the past 10–11 days. Faridabad Police does not confirm this and denies the report.”