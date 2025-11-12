Faridabad Police refutes reports of Delhi blast car being parked at Al-Falah Univ
Social media post by police says media claims “unverified”; urges responsible reporting amid ongoing probe
Faridabad Police on Wednesday issued an official clarification denying media reports — including those by major news channels NDTV and Aaj Tak — that the Hyundai i20 involved in the Red Fort car bomb blast in Delhi had been parked for over 10 days at Al-Falah University in Faridabad before the explosion.
In a statement in Hindi on social media, the police said: “Some media channels and social media platforms are reporting that the suspicious i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort had been at Al-Falah University, Dhauj, for the past 10–11 days. Faridabad Police does not confirm this and denies the report.”
The clarification came after NDTV, Aaj Tak and other news outlets and social media handles — including those of individual journalists — ran reports claiming that the vehicle had been parked on the university premises for several days before being moved to Delhi — a claim that quickly went viral across social media platforms.
Police officials have categorically stated that no such link has been established in the ongoing investigation, and the claim was “completely unfounded and misleading.”
The Faridabad Police reiterated that the matter is still under active investigation in coordination with Delhi Police and central agencies, and that unverified reports can hamper the probe.
“Media outlets must confirm information with investigating authorities before publishing. Spreading misinformation can compromise both the investigation and public trust,” a senior police officer said.
The Red Fort blast on 10 November killed at least 13 people and injured more than 20, prompting a multi-agency probe.
Officials confirmed that several leads are being pursued, including forensic examination of the car and analysis of CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.
The Faridabad Police statement serves as the first official rebuttal of the widely circulated report, underscoring concerns about fake or premature reporting on ongoing national security investigations.
