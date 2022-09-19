Farmer dies by suicide after greeting PM on his birthday

In his suicide note, Kedari wished 'Happy Birthday to You, PM' and then said that it was due to the state government's failure in ensuring Minimum Support Price that he was compelled to end his life as he was hounded by debtors.



He recounted how the state was not giving MSP to onion, tomato and other cultivators who were ravaged by the recent floods and the losses of the pandemic.



"What should we do? You are only concerned for yourself Modi Saheb. We are not begging for alms, but what is rightly due to us. MSP must be given to us as the money-lenders are threatening us. Nobody takes risks like the farmers. Where do we go with our grievances," Kedari said.

