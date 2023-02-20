Farmer from Kerala goes missing in Israel during government-sponsored trip; authorities launch case

Authorities in Israel have registered a police case against a 48-year-old Kerala farmer, who reportedly went missing in Israel earlier this month while visiting the country on a state government-sponsored trip to study Israeli modern agricultural techniques.



Biju Kurian, a native of Ulikkal panchayat in Kannur district, was part of a 28-member Kerala government's delegation of farmers, sent to Israel to study state-of-the-art techniques such as hydroponics and precision farming.



On February 17, Kurian reportedly went missing.

Hindustan Times reports that he contacted his family in Kannur district on Sunday, his family members said, even as the Israel police have started an intense search for him.