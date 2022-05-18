Farmer protest: CM Mann calls farmers' protest unwarranted, says open for talks

When asked that farmers are adamant on meeting him, Mann said, "They can come any time. I have been calling them earlier as well."



Mann said the staggered programme of paddy sowing will not harm interests of farmers but it can act as a catalyst to save underground water.



"I am the son of a farmer. I know how it can happen. What is the difference between June 18 and 10," he asked.



The CM asked farmers to support him for a year and said if the farmers suffer any loss during this period, then the state government will fully compensate them.



"Kindly support me for one year at least. If you suffer losses, I will compensate all your losses," he asserted.



He asked the agitating farmers to tell whether he was wrong because he is thinking about saving water and checking environmental pollution in the state.



"I want to ask respectable organisations that tell me what wrong I am doing for the earth," he said.