Farmers, activists oppose waste dumping in abandoned quarries in Tamil Nadu

Farmers and environmental activists in Tamil Nadu have intensified opposition to the disposal of municipal solid waste in abandoned stone quarries, urging the state government to review policies that permit the practice.

Concerns have grown in several districts, including Tiruppur, where local bodies are alleged to be using disused quarry sites as dumping grounds for garbage collected from residential areas.

Campaigners say the practice could cause long-term environmental damage and pose serious risks to public health if stricter safeguards are not enforced.

Representations have reportedly been submitted to the state government seeking amendments to, or withdrawal of, a government order issued in February 2022 under the Reclamation, Restoration and Rehabilitation (RRR) framework.

A key point of contention is a provision that allows local authorities to use abandoned quarry pits for solid waste disposal. Environmental groups allege that the rule is being misused, with untreated and unsegregated waste being dumped directly into quarry sites without adequate scientific processing.

According to activists, such disposal methods could lead to groundwater contamination, soil degradation and air pollution, while also damaging the wider ecosystem.