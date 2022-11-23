Farmers' groups urge Finance Minister to allow global trading of carbon credits from farms

Farmers' bodies and agro industry representatives on Tuesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allow voluntary carbon credits from farms to be traded globally to enable farmers to get highest value.



These views were expressed by them during the pre-budget consultations held with the minister earlier in the day.



Ajay Vir Jakhar, Chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj, a non-political farmers' body, who attended the meeting, said that an assessment of all government programmes should be done by beneficiaries to ensure optimum delivery of funds.