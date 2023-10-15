Farmers in Karnataka have incurred loss of Rs 30,000 cr due to drought: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the farmers of the state have incurred a loss of Rs 30,000 crore due to drought this year.

According to him, there is a crop loss of 42 lakh hectares and 216 out of 236 taluks of the state have been declared drought-hit.

"There is crop loss of 42 lakh hectares in the state. The farmers have incurred a loss of Rs 30,000 this year. As per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, we have sought Rs 4,860 crore from the Union government and the Central team has visited the drought-hit areas," Siddaramaiah said addressing people during the inauguration of historic Mysuru Dasara festival.