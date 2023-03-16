Farmers in TN protest against elephant attacks

The farmers of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts of Tamil Nadu are protesting against regular elephant attacks, urging the state forest department to immediately resolve the issue.



P.M. Ramaswamy Gounder, the leader of the Dharmapuri farmers movement, told IANS: "Recently there was an unfortunate incident of three female elephants getting electrocuted while coming into contact with an electric fence erected by a farmer, Murugan.



"While we cannot side with Murugan, but what could he have done to prevent elephant, wild boar, and peacock attacks in his farmland. He has been arrested and jailed and we came to know that forest department is planning a to slap the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act against farmers who erect electric fences. We will protest against this move."