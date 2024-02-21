Farmers' protest: 24-year-old dies amid clash with Haryana Police

In a tragic turn of events on Wednesday afternoon, a young farmer lost his life, and numerous others sustained injuries as Haryana Police fired tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

The deceased, identified as Shubh Karan Singh, succumbed to an apparent head injury sustained at the Khanauri border point, according to the senior medical officer at Patran hospital.

While the initial assessment suggests a potential bullet injury, a conclusive determination will be made after the post-mortem examination at Rajindra Hospital.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the second round of farmers' protests, ongoing since 13 February.

Punjab farmers, aiming to march to Delhi, faced obstacles at the Khanauri border point as they were denied entry into Haryana, with Haryana Police firing tear gas shells at them on Wednesday afternoon in order to stop them from marching toward Delhi.