Farmers' protest: 24-year-old dies amid clash with Haryana Police
In a tragic turn of events on Wednesday afternoon, a young farmer lost his life, and numerous others sustained injuries as Haryana Police fired tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.
The deceased, identified as Shubh Karan Singh, succumbed to an apparent head injury sustained at the Khanauri border point, according to the senior medical officer at Patran hospital.
While the initial assessment suggests a potential bullet injury, a conclusive determination will be made after the post-mortem examination at Rajindra Hospital.
The incident marks a significant escalation in the second round of farmers' protests, ongoing since 13 February.
Punjab farmers, aiming to march to Delhi, faced obstacles at the Khanauri border point as they were denied entry into Haryana, with Haryana Police firing tear gas shells at them on Wednesday afternoon in order to stop them from marching toward Delhi.
Farmer leaders claimed Shubh Karan lost his life after sustaining injuries during the confrontation. Hospital sources later confirmed his demise. Before the hospital officially confirmed the protester's death, however, the Haryana Police dismissed all reports of casualties as rumours in a hurried statement on Wednesday afternoon.
According to them, two policemen and one protester sustained injuries at the Data Singh-Khanauri border point and were receiving medical treatment.
"This is just a rumour. Two policemen and one protester received injuries on the Data Singh-Khanauri border and are under treatment," Haryana Police posted on X.
As tensions flared, farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced their intention to march forward. Donning masks, they proceeded toward police barricades, indicating a continued stand against the authorities.
The situation remained tense at both Khanauri and Shambhu as farmers sought to dismantle barriers erected by Haryana Police.
The fourth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Modi government ended without any tangible breakthrough on February 19. Farmer leaders rejected the Centre's proposal to purchase five crops at minimum support price (MSP) over the next five years.
Though Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda had called for a fifth round of talks today, Wednesday, his proposal received no response. Today's incident appears to underscore the deepening rift between the protesting farmers and the BJP government.
All India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira expressed his concerns on X and attacked both the AAP government in Punjab and BJP government in Haryana.
“My heartfelt condolences to the family of deceased farmer Shubkaran son of Charanjit Singh of V.Ballo District Bathinda who was shot by Haryana police today at Khannauri border during #FarmerProtest2024. This is matter of grave concern and at the same time shame for BhagwantMann for being a mute spectator to blatant intrusion by Haryana police into Punjab territory injuring over 200 farmers and killing this youth-Khaira” he posted on X.
