Farmers protest against Centre's policies at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

AIKS said: "Our question is to the Central government that two crore people were promised jobs, but we want to ask the government where those jobs have gone. And how many people have been given jobs. Today there is also a big issue of daily wage labourers in the country."



The protesters are demanding relief from inflation, a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), a minimum wage for all workers at Rs 26,000 per month and pension of Rs 10,000 per month.



Taking to Twitter, the CPI(M) said: "Ensure a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month and a pension of Rs 10,000 for all workers. Contracts will not work. Withdraw the Agneepath Scheme."