Farmers' protest: Amarinder condemns Haryana Police 'violence' against injured farmer

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned Haryana Police for the "barbaric act of violence" against a farmer who was injured during the ongoing farmers' protest at Khanauri near the Punjab-Haryana border.

He also urged Haryana's BJP-led government under chief minister M.L. Khattar to take strict action against the police personnel responsible. "I strongly condemn the barbaric act of violence committed by the Haryana Police on our young farmer Pritpal Singh," Amarinder Singh wrote on X.

"I urge Haryana CM @mlkhattar to take strict action against the policemen who are guilty of badly beating up an unarmed youngster who was just serving langar to people," Amarinder said.

Farmer leaders, too, hit out at Haryana Police over the injuries suffered by the farmer, Pritpal Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said Pritpal Singh was "doing langar seva" at Khanauri when he was allegedly dragged away by Haryana Police personnel. "He was dragged from his tractor trolley, thrashed, and later admitted to a hospital in Rohtak. But we got him shifted to PGIMER at Chandigarh," he said.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday said Pritpal Singh has suffered multiple injuries. "We strongly condemn the police action," he said.