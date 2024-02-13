Farmers' march meets BJNY: Congress promises legal guarantee of MSP

One of the demands of the farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march is the enactment of a law guaranteeing an MSP for all crops.

"Swaminathan-ji has clearly said in his report that farmers should get the legal right to MSP," said Rahul Gandhi, when it was his turn to address the crowd.

And yet the BJP-led central government, he alleged, was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand for an MSP. "When they are just demanding that they should get a better return for their hard work and farm produce," said Gandhi.

Gandhi indicated that the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee might be included in the Congress and/or INDIA bloc's poll manifesto, as he mentioned that the alliance would honour all the recommendations in the Swaminathan Report when it forms a government.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also held a jan sunwai (a townhall meeting of sorts) at the Ambikapur farmers' market. As the complement to the public address, this was an arrangement for the people to let their representatives know what they wanted.

Predictably, the MSP was the foremost demand of the farmers. It was accompanied by discussion of the difficulty getting timely, accessible loans and lack of storage facilities for produce so the maximum benefit may be gleaned from any harvest, with no wastage or spoilage.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out the presence of T.S. Singh Deo, the coordinator of the party’s manifesto committee.

"This is our beginning. Our manifesto is being prepared. We are going to work for farmers and labourers," Gandhi promised on behalf of INDIA and the Congress.

With PTI inputs