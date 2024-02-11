Farmers protest: Iron nails, cement barricade on road; internet suspended in 7 districts

With echoes of the 2020 Farmers' Protest against the implementation of minimum support price (MSP), farmers are planning to converge on Delhi to pressure the central government to address their diverse demands.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher revealed that the Centre has extended an invitation for a meeting to discuss their demands on 12 February.

Three Union ministers, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai, are scheduled to arrive in Chandigarh on 12 February to engage in discussions with a deputation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.