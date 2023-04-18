Farmers protest against value cut on shrivelled, broken wheat grains

The government has also relaxed the limit of shrivelled and broken grains up to 18 per cent against the existing limit of 6 per cent under the uniform specifications, he had said, adding that no value cut will be applicable on shrivelled and broken wheat up to 6 per cent.



The value cut will not be applicable on wheat having lustre loss up to 10 per cent, while a value cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal on flat basis will be deducted on wheat having lusture loss grains above 10 per cent up to 80 per cent.



Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said that his government will bear the burden on account of the value reduction imposed by the Centre on wheat crops damaged due to untimely rains.