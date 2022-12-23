Farooq Abdullah: Govt should understand why Pandits don't want to go to Valley

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah criticised Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's announcement of not providing salary to Kashmiri Pandits who failed to join duty, and said that he should understand the reason behind the Pandits not wanting to go to the valley.



While addressing the media in the Parliament House complex on Friday, Abdullah said that the Pandits do not go to the valley because of the lack of security.



He raised questions on the government's decision to end terrorism by the abrogation of Article 370 and said that terrorism in the valley existed even after years of revoking the territory's special status.

