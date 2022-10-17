Farooq Abdullah hits out at BJP over 'normalcy claims', says killings won't stop until 'justice' is served

Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists on Saturday outside his ancestral house in the Chowdhary Gund area of the south Kashmir's district, where he had gone to look after his orchards.





The National Conference chief had gone to Reasi to express condolences with his party colleague and former minister Jagjeevan Lal on the demise of his sister, and the family of former bureaucrat Babu Lal who had recently passed away.



"They were making noises that this (terrorism) was the result of Article 370. Today, there is no Article 370 but why such killings are then taking place and who is responsible? Abdullah, a former J-K chief minister, said.



The BJP-led government at the centre abrogated Article 370, providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union Territories on August 5, 2019.



The National Conference, along with four other parties including the PDP, are fighting for the restoration of the special status under the banner of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).



"If the situation had improved (as claimed by the BJP), this innocent pandit would not have been killed. Where is the improved situation as I don't see it," he said.