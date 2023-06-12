Farooq, Mehbooba to attend oppn meet: JD(U) president

JD(U) workers expressed their enthusiasm by raising "Nitish for PM" only to be ticked off by the national president who reminded them that the Bihar CM, the party's supreme leader, has repeatedly ruled himself out of the race.



"Nitish Kumar has said again and again that he is not a claimant for the Prime Minister's post. Such slogans will do no good to his efforts to forge opposition unity", said Lalan.



"Please do remember that he had quit the NDA in August last year with the pledge to defeat the BJP. Let us devote ourselves to the cause. After Lok Sabha polls are held and the outcome is as per expectation, all parties can sit together and decide who will be the Prime Minister", added Lalan.