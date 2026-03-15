FASTag annual pass fee hiked 2.5% to Rs 3,075 from 1 April: NHAI
Users pay a one-time fee for a pass valid for one year or up to 200 toll crossings, whichever comes earlier
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced a 2.5 per cent revision in the fee for the FASTag Annual Pass for the financial year 2026–27, modestly raising the charge from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. The revised rate will come into force from 1 April 2026, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
In a statement, the ministry said the revision has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which govern the periodic adjustment of toll-related charges across the country’s highway network.
The FASTag Annual Pass, introduced to simplify highway travel for frequent commuters, has steadily gained traction among private vehicle owners. At present, more than 56 lakh users are availing themselves of the facility, reflecting its growing popularity.
The pass remains available exclusively for eligible non-commercial vehicles equipped with a valid FASTag and can be used at around 1,150 toll plazas spread across national highways and expressways nationwide. By paying a one-time annual fee, users can avoid repeated toll recharges, as the pass remains valid for one year or up to 200 toll crossings — whichever occurs earlier.
Designed to make highway journeys smoother and more economical for regular travellers, the system automatically activates the annual pass on the vehicle’s existing FASTag within two hours of payment.
Motorists can purchase or renew the pass through the Rajmarg Yatra App or via the official website of the National Highways Authority of India, the statement added.
Launched on Independence Day, 15 August 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass has witnessed a strong response from highway users, with officials noting that its rising adoption underscores the convenience and efficiency it brings to India’s expanding road network.
With IANS inputs
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