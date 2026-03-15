FASTag annual pass fee hiked 2.5% to Rs 3,075 from 1 April: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced a 2.5 per cent revision in the fee for the FASTag Annual Pass for the financial year 2026–27, modestly raising the charge from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. The revised rate will come into force from 1 April 2026, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In a statement, the ministry said the revision has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which govern the periodic adjustment of toll-related charges across the country’s highway network.

The FASTag Annual Pass, introduced to simplify highway travel for frequent commuters, has steadily gained traction among private vehicle owners. At present, more than 56 lakh users are availing themselves of the facility, reflecting its growing popularity.