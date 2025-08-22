Fatal gas leak at Palghar unit: Four officials booked for culpable homicide

A day after a nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district left four workers dead and two injured, police on Friday registered a case against the firm’s four senior staffers, an official said.

An official from the Boisar police station said that the case has been registered against the senior employees of the pharma company under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105, which concerns “culpable homicide not amounting to murder”.

“They have been named in the FIR. The investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made so far,” the official said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Medley Pharma, located on plot number 13 of Boisar Industrial Estate, some 130 km from Mumbai, according to the police.

Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, had told PTI that gas leaked from the nitrogen reaction tank at the pharma company between 2.30 pm and 3.00 pm, seriously affecting six workers.