Father alleges replay of Hathras incident, UP Police deny

He further said, "The girl was friendly with the boy. The main accused thought that she was cheating on him so he took her out and shot her. He also slashed his own arms and neck with a blade. The family demanded that the case be transferred to another police station and we have agreed."



The father of the minor girl in Bulandshahr, meanwhile, said that the police 'forced us to cremate her in the night without giving us an opportunity to conduct proper rituals'.



The victim's father, an OBC, said his daughter was friends with an upper-caste boy.



The boy allegedly came to the girl's village and asked her to come with him for an outing. She went with him.



"Later, I got a call from the police saying that the body of my daughter was lying near a tube well on the outskirts of the village. I rushed to the spot but by the time I reached they had taken her body to the post-mortem house. Cops misbehaved with me when I questioned them. We were given my daughter's body after almost 24 hours and then the cops forced me to cremate her immediately," he said.