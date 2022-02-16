Father-son duo will go to jail: Sanjay Raut

Addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Raut had launched a personal attack against Somaiya, who has been raising a slew of allegations against the Sena brass and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.



Raut had alleged that Neil Somaiya, son of Kirit Somaiya, had links with Rakesh Wadhwan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud.



Raut had also said that he will submit all the papers in this connection to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for appropriate action. He had also demanded the arrest of Somaiya father-son in the PMC case.