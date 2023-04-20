FCRA violation: CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India, searches its office

It alleged that Oxfam India routed funds of its foreign affiliates such as Oxfam Australia and Oxfam Great Britain to certain NGOs and exercised control over the project.



"From the email found during IT survey by the CBDT it appears that Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/ employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows payment of Rs 12.71 lakh to CPR in the F.Y. 2019-20...," the complaint has alleged.



It said the organisation got FCRA registration to carry out social activities but payment made to the Delhi-based think tank CPR through its associates or employees in the form of commission -- professional or technical services -- is not in the line with its stated objectives.



"This is violation of section 8 & 12(4) of the FCRA 2010," it alleged.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the office of Oxfam India in Delhi Wednesday, officials said.