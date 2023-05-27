'Fearless watchdog of democracy': Remembering Nehru (1889–1964)
Congress president Kharge quoted Nehru on Twitter: "You don't change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall." Was it a message to the BJP? PM Modi also tweeted a tribute.
On the anniversary of his death, leaders of the Indian National Congress and members of the Nehru-Gandhi family on Saturday paid tribute to the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hailing him as the "architect of modern India".
Amid a war of words between the Indian National Congress and the ruling party over the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many—from politicians to corporates to common people—took to social media to highlight Nehru’s contribution to post-Independence India.
The Congress in a Twitter post highlighted: "A visionary who led the nation to great heights through a plethora of economic policies and industrial establishments. From the 'Temples of Modern India', including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DRDO, and India's industrial marvels to India's forays into nuclear and space research, it was under him that India's prowess amplified to an unprecedented magnitude. Today, we cherish the legacy of Pandit-ji, who brought India to the world stage as a leading, global power."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders including KC Venugopal and others offered floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial in Shanti Van, Delhi amid the rain.
Remembering Nehru, Kharge said, "India of the 21st century cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas strongly propelled India's social, political, and economic development despite challenges. My humble tribute to 'Jawahar of Hind'."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to India’s first prime minister on Twitter: "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."
Nehru was among the key leaders of the Congress party who led India's freedom struggle. He held office as India's prime minister between August 1947 and May 1964. He passed away on 27 May 1964.
