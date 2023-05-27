'Fearless watchdog of democracy': Remembering Nehru (1889–1964)

On the anniversary of his death, leaders of the Indian National Congress and members of the Nehru-Gandhi family on Saturday paid tribute to the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hailing him as the "architect of modern India".

Amid a war of words between the Indian National Congress and the ruling party over the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many—from politicians to corporates to common people—took to social media to highlight Nehru’s contribution to post-Independence India.

The Congress in a Twitter post highlighted: "A visionary who led the nation to great heights through a plethora of economic policies and industrial establishments. From the 'Temples of Modern India', including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DRDO, and India's industrial marvels to India's forays into nuclear and space research, it was under him that India's prowess amplified to an unprecedented magnitude. Today, we cherish the legacy of Pandit-ji, who brought India to the world stage as a leading, global power."