February warmest in 122 years, summer to be hotter: IMD

"Below normal minimum temperature was experienced over most parts of the country, except some regions over north and northeast India where above normal minimum temperature was observed. Comparison indicates that the temperature probability forecast could be predicted well over most parts of the country."



The Weather Department said that during the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India, east, and central India and some parts of northwest India.



"Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely in remaining parts of the country. The month of March, otherwise considered to be spring - a transitionary month to summer - is likely to record above normal temperatures over most parts of the country except peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely," it said.