Feel bad for students: Supreme Court on plea for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

The Supreme Court on Thursday told a counsel that the court feels bad for people who are suffering and the Indian students, who are stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but it cannot direct the Russian President to stop the war.



A plea was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana claiming that the Indian government is only focussing on evacuating students from a certain part of Ukraine.



The counsel submitted that students are stranded in other parts of the war-torn country. The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said "What can the court do?... Can we issue a direction to the President of Russia to stop the war?"