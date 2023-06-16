Felling of trees last resort in a city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court stayed the clearing of a green patch of land in Vasant Kunj for a construction project on Friday.

"In a city gasping for breath, I am of the view that felling of trees should be the last resort. In case, any other alternative site is available, the same must be looked at," the court said.

A vacation bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the land has virtually become a bio-diversity park with beautiful trees as well as wildlife and birds.