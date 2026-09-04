Ferry with 38 aboard breaks down off Mumbai, all passengers rescued safely

A ferry carrying 34 passengers and four crew members broke down in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India on Thursday evening, triggering a swift rescue operation by Mumbai Police and another ferry operator.

The incident involved the Anwari ferry, which operates short sea rides from the Gateway of India. The vessel developed a technical problem at around 8.30 pm while it was returning towards the Gateway of India jetty.

With 38 people on board, the ferry reportedly lost functioning about 1.5 nautical miles from the Gateway of India, leaving passengers and crew stranded at sea.

After receiving information about the breakdown through the control room, Mumbai Police immediately assessed the situation and coordinated with nearby ferry operators to assist the stranded vessel.