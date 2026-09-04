Ferry with 38 aboard breaks down off Mumbai, all passengers rescued safely
Mumbai Police swiftly coordinated a rescue after receiving the breakdown alert through the control room
A ferry carrying 34 passengers and four crew members broke down in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India on Thursday evening, triggering a swift rescue operation by Mumbai Police and another ferry operator.
The incident involved the Anwari ferry, which operates short sea rides from the Gateway of India. The vessel developed a technical problem at around 8.30 pm while it was returning towards the Gateway of India jetty.
With 38 people on board, the ferry reportedly lost functioning about 1.5 nautical miles from the Gateway of India, leaving passengers and crew stranded at sea.
After receiving information about the breakdown through the control room, Mumbai Police immediately assessed the situation and coordinated with nearby ferry operators to assist the stranded vessel.
Another ferry was dispatched to the location and reached the Anwari. The rescue vessel subsequently towed the disabled ferry back towards the Gateway of India jetty.
All 34 passengers and four crew members were safely brought ashore. No injuries or other untoward incidents were reported.
The coordinated response by the police, ferry operators and the crew ensured that the passengers were brought back to safety without further incident.
The breakdown occurred amid regular ferry and tourist boat operations in the waters around the Gateway of India, a popular destination for visitors taking short sea rides across Mumbai harbour.
Authorities are expected to ascertain the exact nature of the technical fault that caused the Anwari to lose functioning.
While the incident briefly left the passengers stranded in the Arabian Sea, the rescue operation was completed safely, with all 38 people returning to the Gateway of India jetty without casualties.
With IANS inputs