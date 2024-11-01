Festive season sees jet fuel, commercial LPG price hike; domestic LPG rates hold steady

Oil marketing companies have implemented an increase in jet fuel and commercial LPG prices, taking effect immediately amid the ongoing festive season. This is the fourth consecutive monthly hike for commercial LPG, while domestic LPG rates remain stable.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 62, bringing the rate in Delhi to Rs 1,802. Prices for commercial LPG vary across metro cities, with Kolkata seeing the highest at Rs 1,911.50, followed by Chennai at Rs 1,964.50, while Mumbai stands at Rs 1,754.50. Meanwhile, the 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder also saw an increase of Rs 15.

This new price adjustment follows recent hikes in commercial LPG costs, including a Rs 48.5 increase on 1 October, a Rs 39 hike on 1 September and Rs 6.5 previously on 1 August, marking a cumulative increase of Rs 156 across the past four months. Before the recent hikes, prices were reduced four times, lowering rates by Rs 148 per cylinder.

The latest increase is expected to impact restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on commercial LPG, potentially leading to price hikes across services dependent on LPG.