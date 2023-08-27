Few more political parties will join INDIA bloc: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties were likely to join the opposition INDIA bloc during its upcoming meeting in Mumbai.

The JD(U) leader, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the BJP, however, did not reveal the names of the likely entrants but said that poll-related modalities such as seat-sharing will be discussed at the meeting.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Kumar said, "We will discuss the INDIA bloc's strategies for next year's general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. A few more political parties will join our coalition." .

"I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction... I have no desire for myself," he said.