Fifth cloudburst in three days batters Jammu region; homes damaged in Reasi
Authorities order closure of schools in Kishtwar on Friday amid continuing adverse weather conditions
A fresh cloudburst struck Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district late on Thursday, damaging several houses and triggering flash floods, even as authorities ordered the closure of schools in Kishtwar on Friday amid continuing adverse weather conditions.
The cloudburst hit the hilly Bathoi village in the Mahore subdivision of Reasi, unleashing a torrent of water, mud and debris that swept into residential areas and flooded homes, officials said.
The latest incident marks the fifth cloudburst reported in the Jammu region in just three days, underscoring the impact of intense and erratic weather across the mountainous districts.
According to officials, the sudden flash floods inundated several houses, damaging household belongings and causing panic among residents. Local administration teams and emergency responders rushed to the area and launched relief and restoration operations.
The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Reasi, said the cloudburst caused water and debris to enter a number of houses in the village, while assessments of the damage were underway.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had spoken to district officials to review the situation.
“Spoke with the DC, Reasi to assess the situation following a cloudburst at Village Bathoi,” Sinha said in a post on X.
While several houses were damaged, no casualties were reported, he added.
“I have directed the DC to immediately provide relief and assistance to the affected families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
The cloudburst comes days after four similar incidents were reported in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch on Tuesday, triggering flash floods, road blockades and disruption to normal life, though no loss of life was reported.
Meanwhile, continuing rainfall and fears of landslides prompted authorities in Kishtwar district to shut most schools for the day.
“In view of the adverse weather conditions prevailing across District Kishtwar, including continuous rainfall, slippery road conditions, and the possibility of shooting stones, which pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of students and staff,” all government and private schools in the district would remain closed, an order issued by the chief education officer stated.
However, schools located within Kishtwar city limits — from Malipeth to Cherhar — were exempted from the closure order and remained open.
Officials also temporarily suspended traffic near the Jamlan bridge after heavy rainwater flow and debris caused water levels to rise dangerously. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and contact authorities in case of emergencies.
Relief operations continued through the day, with officials saying the situation was under control despite the series of weather-related incidents across the region.
With IANS inputs
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