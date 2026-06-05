Fifth cloudburst in three days batters Jammu region; homes damaged in Reasi

A fresh cloudburst struck Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district late on Thursday, damaging several houses and triggering flash floods, even as authorities ordered the closure of schools in Kishtwar on Friday amid continuing adverse weather conditions.

The cloudburst hit the hilly Bathoi village in the Mahore subdivision of Reasi, unleashing a torrent of water, mud and debris that swept into residential areas and flooded homes, officials said.

The latest incident marks the fifth cloudburst reported in the Jammu region in just three days, underscoring the impact of intense and erratic weather across the mountainous districts.

According to officials, the sudden flash floods inundated several houses, damaging household belongings and causing panic among residents. Local administration teams and emergency responders rushed to the area and launched relief and restoration operations.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Reasi, said the cloudburst caused water and debris to enter a number of houses in the village, while assessments of the damage were underway.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had spoken to district officials to review the situation.