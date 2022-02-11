Fight between 'Ghar ka ladka' Akhilesh & Union minister Bhagel

The BJP has fielded a heavyweight in Karhal but this does not seem to bother the Samajwadi Party as people are still rooting for 'Ghar ka Ladka', local lad Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP has declared Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh in the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district where voting will take place in the third phase on February 20.

Congress has not fielded its candidate against the Samajwadi Party chief while BSP has nominated a little known Kuldeep Narayan in the constituency.

While Baghel and his party workers see a wave in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, many people hope the area would witness rapid progress by electing "future chief minister."

Akhilesh is the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance which comprises RLD and a string of caste-based regional parties.