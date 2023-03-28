Fight not meant for Rahul Gandhi but to safeguard democracy, highlight corruption: Congress's Ajay Maken

Pessing for a JPC probe into the Adani issue, Maken said the government should respect the joint demand of the opposition as JPCs were set up twice in the past by previous regimes to make things clear.



"Why are they (BJP) afraid of setting up a JPC despite the fact that it will have the largest number of members in it?



"The JPC is a must to expose the connection between Modi and Adani and also to identify the shell companies that are directly linked to national security as there is a possibility of these companies having direct backing from China and Pakistan," he said.