'File better affidavit', Supreme Court to Delhi Police on hate speech at Delhi meet

The top court gave Delhi Police two weeks to file an affidavit and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 9. The bench said that the police should file a better affidavit on or before May 4.



In the affidavit, the Delhi Police said some complaints were lodged alleging that hate speech was made at the event organised here by the 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' on December 19 last year and all those complaints were consolidated and an inquiry was conducted.



"The findings of the inquiry after visual and audio examination of the evidence further disclose that the speech did not contain any hate words against a particular community, and persons who gathered there with a motive to save the ethics of their community," the police said.



The Delhi Police said the speech made by Sudarshan News TV Editor Suresh Chavhanke at the meet didn't amount to hate speech against any particular community.



The Delhi Police said in the video clip of the incident, there was no utterance against any particular section or community. "Hence, after inquiry and after evaluation of the alleged video clip, it was concluded that the alleged speech did not disclose any hate words against a particular community as alleged or otherwise," said the counter affidavit filed by Delhi Police.