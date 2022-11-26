Film Heritage Foundation announces Dilip Kumar film festival to celebrate his 100th birthday

"They could not have chosen a more apt title to commemorate India's greatest actor -- 'Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes'. He was my favourite hero from the time I was 12 years old when I first saw him in 'Aan' in technicolor. It will be a joy to watch him back on the big screen, larger than life, like he has been in my life," she added.



Bachchan urged all film lovers and contemporary actors not to miss the incredible opportunity of watching Kumar's films on the big screen.



His films will be a master class in acting, the veteran actor added.



"Even today I am learning every time I watch his films. Dilip Kumar was and is my idol. I am still to meet an actor who could match his faultless performance, his flawless diction and the intelligence and commitment he brought to his craft.