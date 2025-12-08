Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife held for cheating Rajasthan doctor of Rs 30 cr
Advocates allege police overreach, claiming the Bhatts are arrested without proper authorisation and pressured to sign an undated document
In a dramatic turn that rippled from the shores of Udaipur to the skyline of Mumbai, Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested celebrated filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt in connection with an alleged Rs 30-crore cheating scandal.
The arrest, carried out by a special Udaipur police team, adds a new chapter to an already sprawling saga involving promises of cinematic grandeur, towering expectations, and accusations of deception.
According to officials, the complaint was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of the Indira Group of Companies, who alleged that the couple — along with six others — had lured him into a dream of bringing his late wife’s life story to the silver screen. That dream, he said, was gilded with assurances of staggering profits, including projected earnings of Rs 200 crore, only to dissolve into dust.
What began as a tribute biopic evolved into a grander pact: an agreement signed in May 2024 for the production of four films, collectively valued at Rs 47 crore. While two projects were reportedly completed, the remaining films never took flight.
Police say their investigation uncovered an elaborate scheme — fake vendor bills, inflated vouchers, and forged documents — crafted to siphon off funds under the guise of filmmaking. By their preliminary estimate, approximately Rs 30 crore was drained away through this web of alleged deceit.
As evening descended, Udaipur police secured transit remand for the couple until 9 December, preparing to escort them by road for further questioning and legal proceedings. But the arrests sparked immediate protest from the couple’s legal team. Advocates Rakesh Singh and Sanjay Singh accused police of overreach, claiming the Bhatts were apprehended without proper authorisation and coerced into signing an undated document under threat of mistreatment.
Inside the courtroom, tensions thickened as the defence alleged intimidation and procedural lapses, while police insisted on the necessity of swift custody for a case that had grown both complex and consequential. After hearing both sides, the court ultimately granted the transit remand.
What began as a filmmaker’s collaboration with a grieving husband wishing to immortalise his wife has now spiralled into one of the year’s most sensational legal dramas — a tale of art, ambition, betrayal, and the tightening grip of the law.
With PTI inputs
