Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife held for cheating Rajasthan doctor of Rs 30 cr

In a dramatic turn that rippled from the shores of Udaipur to the skyline of Mumbai, Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested celebrated filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt in connection with an alleged Rs 30-crore cheating scandal.

The arrest, carried out by a special Udaipur police team, adds a new chapter to an already sprawling saga involving promises of cinematic grandeur, towering expectations, and accusations of deception.

According to officials, the complaint was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of the Indira Group of Companies, who alleged that the couple — along with six others — had lured him into a dream of bringing his late wife’s life story to the silver screen. That dream, he said, was gilded with assurances of staggering profits, including projected earnings of Rs 200 crore, only to dissolve into dust.

What began as a tribute biopic evolved into a grander pact: an agreement signed in May 2024 for the production of four films, collectively valued at Rs 47 crore. While two projects were reportedly completed, the remaining films never took flight.