Final deliberations underway to usher reforms in Congress, positions on key issues at Chintan Shivir

The Congress leadership on Sunday started the final round of deliberations to usher organisational reforms and articulate the party's position on key issues and challenges confronting it and the country at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Udaipur.

After the two-day long deliberations on organisational, political, economic, agricultural, social justice and youth related issues, the dedicated panels formed for the purpose submitted their reports to the Congress President which will be given to the CWC for their final approval.

Tricky issues relating to ideology, economic policy and social engineering have been debated in the Chintan Shivir panels and it remains to be seen what shape these issues take in the 'Nav Sankalp' resolution to be adopted later in the day.