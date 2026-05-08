Final report on Ahmedabad Air India crash likely in a month, says minister

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the final investigation report into last year’s Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is expected “mostly after one month”, adding that the inquiry is in its final phase and is being conducted with complete transparency.

Speaking at a press conference after attending the India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 at GIFT City in Gandhinagar on Friday, Naidu said multiple agencies were involved in the investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

“The investigation is progressing transparently and is now in the final stage. Since it involved an international flight, any country can scrutinise the report,” the minister said.

He added that the Centre was extending full support and resources to the AAIB to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12 last year.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, coming down in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area and striking residential buildings as well as a hostel complex.

According to official figures, 260 people lost their lives in the disaster, including passengers, crew members and individuals on the ground.