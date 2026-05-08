Final report on Ahmedabad Air India crash likely in a month, says minister
Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu says probe into Dreamliner crash is in its final stages and being conducted with full transparency
Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the final investigation report into last year’s Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is expected “mostly after one month”, adding that the inquiry is in its final phase and is being conducted with complete transparency.
Speaking at a press conference after attending the India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 at GIFT City in Gandhinagar on Friday, Naidu said multiple agencies were involved in the investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
“The investigation is progressing transparently and is now in the final stage. Since it involved an international flight, any country can scrutinise the report,” the minister said.
He added that the Centre was extending full support and resources to the AAIB to ensure a comprehensive investigation.
The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12 last year.
The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, coming down in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area and striking residential buildings as well as a hostel complex.
According to official figures, 260 people lost their lives in the disaster, including passengers, crew members and individuals on the ground.
Of the 242 people onboard the aircraft, only one passenger survived. The flight was carrying 230 passengers along with two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.
Following the crash, the AAIB launched a detailed technical investigation while the Centre also set up a high-level committee to examine operational and aviation safety issues connected to the incident.
Naidu said the government was also closely monitoring compensation and assistance procedures for the families affected by the tragedy.
“We are monitoring the situation and ensuring that compensation procedures are prioritised. We are also asking the airline to coordinate closely with passengers and families,” he said.
Preliminary findings released earlier suggested that the aircraft experienced a loss of thrust shortly after take-off, prompting investigators to closely examine engine performance and cockpit procedures.
In the aftermath of the crash, aviation authorities ordered enhanced inspections of Boeing 787 aircraft operating in India and strengthened oversight of maintenance and operational procedures.
With IANS inputs