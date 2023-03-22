Finance Minister Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget for 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi Assembly for the financial year 2023-24.

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the previous year.

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after getting charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.