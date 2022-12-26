National

Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, sources said.

The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital.

She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.

More details are awaited.

