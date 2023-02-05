Finance Secy should re-examine his theory that housing loan not a saving: Chidambaram

In his remarks as quoted in the interview, the finance secretary said, "I don't agree with the perception that the old regime encourages saving. For the simple reason, if you look at the structure of the tax deductions, half of them are for savings and half of them are for dis-savings like housing loan or interest on housing loan. Is the housing loan a saving?"



"So overall macro economic impact, it's not a savings push at all but merely a push towards certain things. Government wants you to do housing, insurance or pension. But it's not necessarily a savings push or influence the savings rate in the country," he had said.