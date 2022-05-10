Financial fraud case: Religare Enterprises Ex-CEO Krishnan Subramanian gets bail

Later on, it was found that the land which was kept as security with RFL under the above-said facility agreements had been exchanged without any permission or intimation to RFL, even though the same was mortgaged with RFL.



The police said it was also found that the property documents were released to the borrower after execution of the share pledge agreement (SPA) with RHC and Elive under which the shares of Elive were pledged and the trademark certificates with respect to the Religare brand were deposited with RFL.



The said SPA and subsequent release of property papers were done by Subramanian.