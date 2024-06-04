Financial markets were given artificial booster dose by exit polls: Congress

As financial markets went for a tumble on Tuesday, 4 June, after the trends of the Lok Sabha poll results showed that the BJP was not getting a majority on its own, the Congress said the markets were given an artificial booster dose by the exit polls and have now turned turbulent.

The Congress also recalled the words of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2004 to say that the party is committed to an orderly and healthy development of the financial markets that reflect the fundamentals of the economy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government provided a fear-free and intimidation-free 10-year period (2004-14) for the private sector that helped the country achieve its highest GDP growth.

"Financial markets that were given an artificial booster dose by the exit polls are turbulent today. In this context, it is wise to recall the words of Dr Manmohan Singh on 17 May 2004, the last occasion on which the markets were faced with the prospect of such regime change," Ramesh said in a post on X.