Financial performance of Indian airlines likely to remain under pressure

The financial performance of Indian airlines is likely to remain under pressure in the near term, even as recovery in domestic passenger traffic has been healthy, said Corporate Rating firm ICRA.



Elevated ATF prices will continue to pose a major threat to earnings and the liquidity profile of the airlines in the near to medium term. Also, the depreciation of the Indian Rupees against the US dollar (which adversely impacts lease rentals, maintenance cost and other overheads) will have a major bearing on the airlines' cost structure. This apart, likely near-term relaunch of Jet Airways and the entry of low-cost domestic carrier, Akasa Air, will further intensify competition in the domestic aviation industry.



The airlines' efforts to maintain and/or grow their market share will limit their ability to expand margins in an elevated fuel cost environment, said Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.