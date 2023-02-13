Financial year ending, but power tariff for Delhi yet to be announced

The power tariff order of Delhi for 2022-23 is yet to be announced by the city's electricity regulator DERC, even as the financial year is coming to an end.

Ideally, the exercise should be completed before the next financial year starts, and a delay in announcement in tariff will affect consumers as well as distribution companies in the long run "financially", according to people who track the power sector. The power tariff order is ready but its announcement has been delayed due to various reasons, a senior functionary at Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) said.

"The tariff order is ready. Its announcement was delayed earlier due to court cases and now, the DERC chairman has retired. We are waiting for a fresh appointment to the post so that the tariff order can be announced by the new chairman," he said.

The DERC comprises two members and a chairman. Currently, the post of chairman and that of a member are vacant.

The power ministry had in a letter in 2021 directed all state and central power regulators to issue tariff orders before April 1 of a financial year. It had also said the tariff order should be cost reflective.