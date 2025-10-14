FIR against 10 TISS students for event marking G.N. Saibaba’s death anniv.
Police say the students gather at TISS Chembur campus without permission from the institute or police
In a development stirring debate across academic and political circles, the Trombay Police in Mumbai have registered a case against 10 students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for allegedly organising an unauthorised event on campus to mark the first death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba, officials said on Tuesday, 14 October.
According to police sources, the event took place on Sunday evening at the TISS campus in Chembur, where a group of students reportedly gathered without prior permission from either the institute administration or the local police. During the event, the students allegedly raised slogans in support of former JNU students Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, both currently in jail in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case, the official added.
Following the gathering, the TISS administration lodged a formal complaint, prompting the Trombay Police to register a case on Monday under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between groups, and acts prejudicial to national harmony. The case also invokes provisions concerning the unauthorised use of public premises.
“Ten students have been identified so far, and notices have been issued to them,” a senior police officer confirmed. “We are verifying the details of the event, including who organised it and whether any external groups were involved.”
The police have initiated a detailed investigation and are reviewing video footage and social media posts related to the incident.
The controversy has once again brought attention to the late Professor G.N. Saibaba, a wheelchair-bound academic who was arrested in 2014 for alleged links with Maoist groups. He spent several years in prison before being acquitted by the Bombay High Court in 2024. Saibaba passed away on 12 October 2024, a year after his release, due to prolonged health complications.
The unauthorised commemoration event has drawn mixed reactions. While some student groups have condemned the police action as an attack on academic freedom and dissent, others have argued that the campus should not be used to glorify individuals previously accused of anti-national activities.
Police officials said further action will be based on the findings of the ongoing probe.
With PTI inputs
