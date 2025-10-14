FIR against 10 TISS students for event marking G.N. Saibaba’s death anniv.

In a development stirring debate across academic and political circles, the Trombay Police in Mumbai have registered a case against 10 students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for allegedly organising an unauthorised event on campus to mark the first death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba, officials said on Tuesday, 14 October.

According to police sources, the event took place on Sunday evening at the TISS campus in Chembur, where a group of students reportedly gathered without prior permission from either the institute administration or the local police. During the event, the students allegedly raised slogans in support of former JNU students Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, both currently in jail in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case, the official added.

Following the gathering, the TISS administration lodged a formal complaint, prompting the Trombay Police to register a case on Monday under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between groups, and acts prejudicial to national harmony. The case also invokes provisions concerning the unauthorised use of public premises.