FIR against Digvijaya Singh for 'fake' post on Khargone violence

An FIR has been registered against senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh for sharing a photograph related to Khargone communal violence in Madhya Pradesh which later allegedly turned out to be fake.



The FIR against Singh was registered at a Bhopal police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the BJP district (Bhopal) president Sumit Pachauri on Tuesday.



Singh, who is also the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was booked under Section 153 (a), 295 (a), 465 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, sources told IANS.



Earlier on Tuesday, Singh had posted a photograph showing a group of people hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque while mentioning about the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.



Singh had shared his post on his official Twitter account in the morning, however, he deleted the post soon after the controversy erupted.