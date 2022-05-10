FIR against Gujarat varsity student over 'objectionable' artworks

Based on a complaint given by local ABVP activist Jayvirsinh Raulji, Vadodara's Sayajigunj police on Monday evening registered an FIR against a first-year fine arts student of the university, police inspector R G Jadeja said.



The student has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), he said, adding that the accused has not been arrested so far.



In his complaint, Raulji said he had received photos of some objectionable artworks, allegedly prepared by the fine arts students, on his WhatsApp on May 5.



Since these artworks were prepared by pasting newspaper reports of rape in the form of cut-outs of various Gods and Goddesses, some ABVP members had rushed to the faculty to verify claims that such artworks will be put on public display in the faculty's exhibition area as part of its exam assessment procedure, the FIR stated.